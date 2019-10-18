Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Announce -$0.93 EPS

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report earnings per share of ($0.93) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.03). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($3.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.98) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.41. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 622.25%. The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,555,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 82,558 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.05. 1,541,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,299. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $239.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.