Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Announce -$0.93 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report earnings per share of ($0.93) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.03). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($3.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.98) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.41. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 622.25%. The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,555,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 82,558 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.05. 1,541,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,299. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $239.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

