Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

PEG stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $62.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,292. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $2,996,632.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 373,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,361,761.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $94,297.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,673,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,608 shares of company stock worth $3,548,667. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 340,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,001,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,177,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,289,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

