Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) to Post $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) will report $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.15. Timken reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.18). Timken had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TKR. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

In related news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,129,801.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.36. 255,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.61. Timken has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

