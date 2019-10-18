Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) will post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.67. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TBK. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $816.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.09.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Rafferty bought 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 313,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 699.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,990 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 484,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 81,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,453,000 after purchasing an additional 72,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

