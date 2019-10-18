Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.92 Million

Brokerages expect Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) to announce $100.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.84 million to $104.70 million. Aphria posted sales of $16.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 508.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year sales of $463.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410.27 million to $514.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $636.30 million, with estimates ranging from $451.19 million to $766.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aphria.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.15 million. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 848.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

APHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pi Financial set a $9.00 price target on Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 price target on Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 103,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 79,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APHA stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. 279,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,517,640. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82. Aphria has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.85.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

