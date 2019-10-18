Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Announce $3.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to announce earnings of $3.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.79 and the highest is $3.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $13.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.56 to $14.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.19 to $20.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $904.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $714.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $732.87.

CMG opened at $829.38 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $383.20 and a twelve month high of $857.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $824.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $756.43. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 91.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, insider Steve Ells sold 28,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.66, for a total value of $22,992,195.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,352,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.01, for a total transaction of $641,417.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,186,388.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,531 shares of company stock valued at $91,910,364. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.