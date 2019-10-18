Zacks: Brokerages Set $29.50 Price Target for Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)

Shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $29.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Exterran an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Exterran in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE EXTN traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 118,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,919. Exterran has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $436.58 million, a PE ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $390.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Exterran will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Goodyear purchased 5,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Exterran by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 229,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Exterran by 19.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Exterran by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Exterran by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exterran by 4.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 150,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

