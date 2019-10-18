Zacks: Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $13.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Citizens Community Bancorp an industry rank of 208 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 298,500.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZWI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,279. The stock has a market cap of $124.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 11.68%. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

