Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) to Sell

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates have remained stable ahead of third quarter results. Rising loans and deposits balance along with expanding margins will support bottom line of the company in the quarters ahead. Also, it continues to focus on revenue and efficiency initiatives, the latest being TOP 6 Program, which is anticipated to deliver pre-tax benefit of $300-$325 million by the end of 2021. Further, a strong capital position enables growth through acquisitions. However, pending probes and litigations, which are expected to result in a rise in legal costs, along with investments in newer technology remain key concerns.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.96.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,496. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,943.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,041,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,864,000 after buying an additional 247,841 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 84.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 141,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 64,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,036,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,199,000 after purchasing an additional 441,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

