Zacks Investment Research Downgrades JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) to Sell

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JRONY. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $35.14.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 2,900 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 30 pharmacies and 200 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 532 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

