Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Superior Industries for the third quarter and 2019 have been stable over the past month. Also, the company has underperformed the industry it belongs to year to date. On a year-over-year basis, the revenue figures declined due to lower volume, weaker euro and reduced aluminium prices. However, Superior Industries’ strong presence in Europe through the Uniwheels acquisition positions it well among industry peers. Beside a decent geographical presence, the company’s strategies to reduce costs enhanced its global competitive position. Further, it is investing in new manufacturing processes to serve global customer base by introducing innovative technologies. However, take rate challenges along with reduced share in North America and softening production in Europe are major concerns for the concerns for the company.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Industries International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on Superior Industries International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BWS Financial set a $6.00 price objective on Superior Industries International and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Superior Industries International stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 1.90. Superior Industries International has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $325.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 1.15%. Superior Industries International’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Industries International will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen B. Richstone acquired 18,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth about $35,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 24.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

