Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tronox (NYSE:TROX) to Hold

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

Tronox stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 3.35. Tronox has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A. Hinman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 26.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

