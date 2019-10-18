Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Get Mediwound alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Mediwound from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Mediwound from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mediwound in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,143. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. Mediwound has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 million. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 156.56% and a net margin of 70.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mediwound will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mediwound in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 114.8% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 33.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mediwound in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. 28.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mediwound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mediwound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediwound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.