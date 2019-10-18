Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) to Sell

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TUP. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of TUP stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 24,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,717. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $775.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.98. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $38.90.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.40 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 98.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director E V. Goings acquired 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 103,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1,143.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 366.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 154.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

