Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) to Buy

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

