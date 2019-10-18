Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) to “Hold”

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research set a $5.00 price objective on Fluent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fluent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Fluent has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Fluent had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Conlin bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,325,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,176,902.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke bought 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $99,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 150,500 shares of company stock valued at $453,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

