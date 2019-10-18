Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) to “Hold”

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OEC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

OEC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. 4,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,524. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 71.44%. The company had revenue of $399.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,003,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after purchasing an additional 213,088 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth $203,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth $274,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.1% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

