Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to “Hold”

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RLJ. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

RLJ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 29,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,481. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $20.59.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $448.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.70 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 9.55%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $163,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,375.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Forgia Robert M. La acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $78,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $3,409,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 36.4% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 110,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

