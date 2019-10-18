Zacks: Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Given $18.10 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $18.10 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Postal Realty Trust an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

PSTL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 47,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $17.37.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 3,900 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $57,954.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,328,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,181,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.