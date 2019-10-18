Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €51.00 by Barclays

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €51.00 ($59.30) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €41.39 ($48.13).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €42.58 ($49.51) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €42.79 and its 200 day moving average is €40.39. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

