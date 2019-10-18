Zero (ZER) Price Reaches $0.0954 on Major Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0954 or 0.00001199 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Zero has a market capitalization of $684,489.00 and approximately $432.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded up 34.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00456568 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00097938 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00041307 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003173 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001641 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,220,541 coins and its circulating supply is 7,171,860 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

