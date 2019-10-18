ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $155,554.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00043342 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.10 or 0.06071314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00001099 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00042993 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.