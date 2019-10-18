Zhang Financial LLC Sells 302 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.45. 188,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,238. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $91.41.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

