Zilliqa Hits Market Cap of $45.17 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, DEx.top and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $45.17 million and $5.46 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00228546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.35 or 0.01146093 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00029959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00089101 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,533,042,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,360,058 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, HitBTC, Coinone, DEx.top, Ethfinex, IDEX, BitMart, Gate.io, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OTCBTC, BitForex, Huobi, GOPAX, Bithumb, OKEx, Bitbns, Radar Relay, Hotbit, Binance, Koinex, Tokenomy, Korbit, DragonEX, DDEX, Kucoin, FCoin, UEX, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, Coinhub, OOOBTC, Zebpay and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.