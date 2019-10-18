Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Sell Rating at Barclays

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZG. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim set a $54.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.87.

ZG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.68. 22,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -121.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $599.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.11 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 259.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 431,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 311,761 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,389,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,581,000 after purchasing an additional 308,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 70.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 624,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 257,682 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,464,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,434,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,411,000 after purchasing an additional 67,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

