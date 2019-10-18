ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZIXI. TheStreet downgraded ZIX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ZIX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.69.

ZIXI stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $6.37. 22,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,686. ZIX has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $367.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). ZIX had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 162.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

