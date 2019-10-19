-$0.01 EPS Expected for Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings. BOX reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 491.54% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOX. First Analysis lowered shares of BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 target price on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 1,010.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 208,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 190,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 115,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BOX by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 222,840 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BOX by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,080 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. 1,302,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,103. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. BOX has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

