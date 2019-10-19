-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. Ballard Power Systems also reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1,065.1% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 314,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 287,587 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 155,281 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $561,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 100.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 126,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H2O AM LLP bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

BLDP traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,628,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,016. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.72.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.