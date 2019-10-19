-$0.09 EPS Expected for Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings. Evoke Pharma also posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evoke Pharma.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVOK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVOK stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.57. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

