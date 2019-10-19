$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $706.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.17 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CENTA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of CENTA opened at $26.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $8,087,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,279,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth $5,016,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 478,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 128,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 96,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

