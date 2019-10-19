$0.18 EPS Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Radware reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Radware.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.04 million. Radware had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDWR shares. BidaskClub cut Radware from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Radware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 137,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,622. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. Radware has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Radware during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Radware by 324.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Radware during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Radware by 127.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Radware by 50.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.