$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Select Medical reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Medical will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Select Medical.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEM. TheStreet raised shares of Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Select Medical news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 9,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $161,277.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 3,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $54,624.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,792.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Select Medical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 168,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 406,578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 52,105 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,499,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 19,380 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SEM opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

