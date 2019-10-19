-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.24). Twin Disc posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 191.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.20). Twin Disc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on shares of Twin Disc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

TWIN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.98. 10,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,605. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.77. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 31.5% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 101,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Twin Disc by 30.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 35,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twin Disc by 9.5% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 528,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc in the second quarter valued at $542,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

