$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Hercules Capital reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.97% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $69.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTGC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Compass Point set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,681. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,368,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,903,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,455,000 after purchasing an additional 230,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

