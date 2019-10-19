$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Boston Scientific reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

In related news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $265,691.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 34,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $1,451,592.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,449 shares of company stock worth $3,790,048 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 333.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 111.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 222.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,419,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,566. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

