$0.42 EPS Expected for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.41. Healthcare Trust Of America reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 31.68%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 60.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 45,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HTA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19. Healthcare Trust Of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

