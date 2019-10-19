$0.50 EPS Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. Corporate Office Properties Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $175.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $72,060.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,987,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $72,978.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,558 shares in the company, valued at $656,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,939 shares of company stock worth $255,959. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,346,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,057,000 after purchasing an additional 160,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,752,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,282,000 after buying an additional 155,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,250,000 after buying an additional 3,096,607 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,527,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,901,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,145,000 after buying an additional 748,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OFC traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.71. 430,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.73%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

