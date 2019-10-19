$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Cadence Design Systems posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $580.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.10.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,545 shares in the company, valued at $11,995,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,958,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,936 shares of company stock worth $10,977,904 in the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.60. 1,703,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,415. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average of $68.31.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

