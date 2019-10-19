$0.60 EPS Expected for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NMI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. NMI posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NMI will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NMI.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 41.31%.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research set a $36.00 target price on shares of NMI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NMIH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,674. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.23. NMI has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $71,361.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 494,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $135,084.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,818 shares of company stock worth $3,434,097 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 994.2% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

