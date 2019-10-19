-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of ($2.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $5.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 16.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STNG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $1,292,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $562,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $1,654,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 235,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $11,117,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -8.77%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.