0xcert Market Cap Hits $208,332.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $208,332.00 and $41,119.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00042938 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $489.47 or 0.06079685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001132 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00042305 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

