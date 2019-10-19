$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) to announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. HD Supply reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on HD Supply to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays cut HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Buckingham Research cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird cut HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on HD Supply to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.82.

Shares of HD Supply stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $39.74. 1,013,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. HD Supply has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 600,000 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $23,130,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 18.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

