$103.17 Million in Sales Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post $103.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.36 million to $103.94 million. First Busey posted sales of $82.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $403.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $401.08 million to $405.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $415.40 million, with estimates ranging from $413.20 million to $419.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.67 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 24.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stephens downgraded First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of BUSE stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 81,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,160. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. First Busey has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $29.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director David J. Downey acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,172.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of First Busey by 1,097.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Bank of Edwardsville increased its holdings in First Busey by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Edwardsville now owns 1,117,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,503,000 after purchasing an additional 556,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

