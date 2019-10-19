107,813 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 107,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,833,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. United Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,501,000.

IJH stock opened at $193.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $198.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.8583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

