1,112 Shares in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 57,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,203. iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.