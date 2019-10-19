11,250 Shares in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Bought by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.24. 4,357,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

MBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.