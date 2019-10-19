13,750 Shares in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 702.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 16.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 631,733 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the second quarter worth approximately $4,878,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the second quarter worth approximately $4,787,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 149.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 329,538 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $6.41 on Friday. Zix Co. has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $11.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). ZIX had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZIXI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ZIX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

