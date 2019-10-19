150,961 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 82.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $26.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $33.59.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1067 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

