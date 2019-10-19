16,200 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,403,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,428,000 after acquiring an additional 42,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,348,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,763,000 after purchasing an additional 577,994 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,056,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,148,000 after purchasing an additional 231,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,946,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,961,000 after purchasing an additional 850,291 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,105 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,024,505.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,782.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DAL opened at $53.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $63.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

