1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 11.00%.

Shares of FCCY opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCCY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider John T. Andreacio sold 5,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $106,014.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,795 shares in the company, valued at $283,046.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

